Milan blood five newbies in Lugano win

Five of AC Milan's magnificent seven summer arrivals made their debuts as Vincenzo Montella's men kicked off pre-season with a 4-0 win over Lugano.

Hakan Calhanoglu, Ricardo Rodriguez, Franck Kessie, Fabio Borini and Mateo Musacchio all started at the Stadio di Cornaredo, but a pair of academy products, Patrick Cutrone and Giovanni Crociata stole the headlines, putting Milan two goals to the good by the hour mark.

Jose Sosa enjoyed a late cameo to give the scoreline a dominant edge, volleying home before setting up Gustavo Gomez's stoppage-time effort.

The victory and blooding of new signings rounded off a fine day for Milan, who also secured Gianluigi Donnarumma to a new deal until 2021.

"I am satisfied with the attitude and saw all the players motivated," Montella told Milan TV.

Full Time / Fischio finale 0-42' 63' 83' 90' July 11, 2017

"We are working differently in training compared to last season, but will arrive in good shape for the games that count. As starts go, I am satisfied."

Roma also began their pre-season schedule with a win, but were perhaps not made to work quite as much for an 8-0 triumph over local outfit Pinzolo Campiglio.

Diego Perotti scored twice as Eusebio di Francesco took charge of the Giallorossi for the first time.

Recent signings Rick Karsdorp and Lorenzo Pellegrini did not play due to injury and vacation respectively, but Maxime Gonalons was given a first run out.