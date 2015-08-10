Milan deal for Romagnoli '99.8 per cent' done, says Galliani

Milan CEO Adriano Galliani said the club's deal to sign Roma defender Alessio Romagnoli is virtually done.

Sinisa Mihajlovic's Milan have been linked to the Italy under-21 international throughout the transfer window, but the Serie A club have been unable to agree a fee with Roma.

Milan, however, appear set to finally sign the 20-year-old in a deal reportedly worth €30million.

"The deal for Romagnoli is done at 99.8 per cent, a periodic number," Galliani said. "I won't say 99.9 because that's not periodic.

"Everyone is satisfied with the terms. We are very, very, very close. The player has to undergo his medical and Roma are floated on the stock exchange, so they will dictate the timing of announcements."

Roma director Walter Sabatini said via Sky Sport Italia that the agreement will be finalised on Monday.

"We will now ask those responsible for the under-21 side to release him, because he needs to have a medical," Sabatini added.

"I saluted Romagnoli and told him to put himself at the disposal of Milan."

Roma youth product Romagnoli, who tallied 13 league appearances between 2012 and 2015 for the capital club, spent last season on loan at Sampdoria and played 30 Serie A matches.