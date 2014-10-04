Milan defence still worries coach Inzaghi

Under the former Milan striking great, the Serie A giants have been in fine goalscoring form - notching 13 times in their six league matches but failing to keep a clean sheet until Saturday's win at San Siro.

Goals from Sulley Muntari and Keisuke Honda ensured Milan got back to winning ways after a loss to Juventus and draws with Empoli and Cesena in recent weeks.

However, Milan rode their luck at times against strugglers Chievo and Inzaghi warned his side still have work to do.

"We almost conceded the equaliser on the counter from a corner, which would've been terrible," he told Sky Sport Italia.

"We kept a clean sheet tonight, even though we allowed too many chances.

"Perhaps we are too generous in pouring forward. On the corner I could not understand why we weren't tracking back. At San Siro we can't all go into the box and not track back when the corner breaks.

"You can't get away with that in Serie A. At least the fans are entertained and we are the top scorers in the League this season."

Honda's expert free-kick late on helped put the game beyond Chievo and kept up the Japan international's fine goalscoring start to the season.

The midfielder now has four goals from six Serie A outings and Inzaghi feels the former CSKA Moscow man is reaping the benefits of his hard work.

"I said in America this summer that Honda had an incredible desire to prove himself, he works so hard and is always early to training," Inzaghi continued.

"I am glad for him, as he deserves the applause of our fans."