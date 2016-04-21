Milan deliver haka before Carpi draw

AC Milan performed the haka prior to their team's 0-0 Serie A draw against Carpi on Thursday.

As part of a promotional campaign, actors dressed in Milan shirts delivered the traditional dance of the Maori people of New Zealand, best known thanks to the All Blacks.

A team dressed as Carpi stood arm in arm and faced the haka at an empty San Siro before the stalemate.

The Serie A strugglers held their own, leaving Milan to rue a missed chance to go within four points of fifth-placed Fiorentina.