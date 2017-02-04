Milan eat turkey - Montella denies a vegan diet is behind slump

Vincenzo Montella has denied imposing a vegan diet at AC Milan and that unrest cause by the supposed regime is the reason for their recent slump.

A report in La Repubblica claimed the outlawing of red meat and fish at Milan's training ground had created discontent.

Despite a solid start to the campaign, a run of four matches in all competitions without a win – the most recent three of which have been defeats – has seen the pressure on Montella mount.

However, the Milan coach insists players are provided with poultry at the training ground and are free to eat steak outside of their working hours.

"I read the article and it was interesting. There are some inconsistencies. We do not have a vegan diet, we eat turkey," said Montella ahead of Sunday's Serie A match against Sampdoria.

"The players I have at Milanello are my responsibility. We must always be on top, because we are professional, and even in your diet you have to be.

"As a player for two months I only ate carrots and chicken breast to prepare in the best way and win. The difference is made by those who have the will to win.

"When they are at home they can eat the steak."

Montella has confidence in his team, but urged them to put in extra effort in order to restart their challenge for Champions League football.

He said: "We are better than before, as all the data proves, but so are other teams. The team has grown from all points of view, apart from the results which, for me, are the most important thing.

"We have not lost our balance or our belief. We must not abandon the chosen path, we are all ready to give something more."

Milan signed Gerard Deulofeu and Lucas Ocampos on loan in the January transfer window and Montella wants to get the best out of two players who promised so much in the early stages of their careers.

"They are two players who were considered among the best prospects at 18 years old," said Montella.

"We have to understand why they have not yet exploded. It is my duty to help them explode. They are two very interesting players."