Milan players allowed one night of celebration, says Mihajlovic

Sinisa Mihajlovic will only allow his AC Milan players one night of celebration after their thumping 3-0 victory over Inter on Sunday.

Goals from Alex, Carlos Bacca and M'Baye Niang helped Mihajlovic's team demolish their fierce rivals at San Siro, securing Milan's biggest derby victory since 2011 in the process.

A top-three finish is not out of reach for Milan now, despite their early-season struggles and the speculation surrounding Mihajlovic's own future with the Rossoneri, and therefore the coach does not want his squad losing track of the matter at hand – namely maintaining their impressive recent form.

"Finally we gave joy to president [Silvio] Berlusconi. I'm happy for him, for the fans, the club and the guys," he said.

"Now we celebrate until tomorrow, then immediately head to the next game [at Palermo on Wednesday].

"We beat Inter and Fiorentina, we drew in Rome and deserved to win. I said it would be a circle of revenge; now we must continue."

Inter coach Roberto Mancini was sent to the stands by referee Antonio Damato for his protestations after the official decided not to take action against Gianluigi Donnarumma for a first-half challenge on Eder.

Asked to comment on the incident, which Mancini believed enough to warrant a red card for the home goalkeeper, Mihajlovic said: "Donnarumma touched the ball before Eder. Gigio's only 17 years old, let's not forget, and he has yet to mature."