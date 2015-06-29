Milan seal Bertolacci signing

Milan have completed the signing of Roma midfielder Andrea Bertolacci on a four-year deal.

Bertolacci caught the eye with a string of impressive performances when playing for Genoa as part of a co-ownership deal last season, the midfielder scoring six goals in 34 Serie A outings.

The Italy international was subsequently linked with Milan and he underwent a medical at the club earlier on Monday before the transfer was confirmed.

The 24-year-old, who has spoken of his delight at moving to San Siro, becomes Sinisa Mihajlovic's first major signing since he replaced Filippo Inzaghi as head coach earlier this month.

Bertolacci failed to make a first-team breakthrough at Roma and he spent time at Lecce and Genoa.

His form at Genoa saw him earn international recognition with Italy and he has three caps to his name.