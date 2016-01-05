Milan's Mihajlovic not fearing the sack

AC Milan coach Sinisa Mihajlovic says he is not concerned about losing his job amid speculation he could be fired if the San Siro side's result do not improve.

The Rossoneri sit sixth in Serie A ahead of Wednesday's home game against Bologna, eight points behind leaders Inter.

That is despite heavy investment ahead of the 2015-16 campaign, the club having spent in the region of €80 million to secure the services of Alessio Romagnoli, Andrea Bertolacci, Carlos Bacca and Luiz Adriano.

Nevertheless, Mihajlovic sees no reason for concern just yet.

"There's a proverb which says 'a lion doesn't lose sleep over the opinion of a sheep, it eats it'," Mihajlovic said at a news conference when questioned about the uncertainty surrounding his future at the club.

"The next three games will be hugely important to us. We could get into trouble if we don't do well. Every game could be a turning point for us.

"We showed the right attitude in the 4-2 win over Frosinone before the break. If we go into every game with the concentration, anger and personality we showed there, then we can beat anyone.

"We must be careful against Bologna because they are very dangerous on set pieces and have quality players. We'll have to be careful in every situation."