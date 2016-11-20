Milik steps up knee injury comeback

Arkadiusz Milik has begun working with the ball as the Napoli forward continues his return from a serious knee injury.

After arriving at Stadio San Paolo from Ajax as the replacement for Gonzalo Higuain in the off-season, Milik made a strong start by scoring seven goals from nine appearances in Serie A and the Champions League.

The 22-year-old then suffered a cruciate ligament injury on international duty with Poland in October, ruling him out of action until 2017.

In some welcome news for head coach Maurizio Sarri, Milik appears on track for a relatively swift return, with Napoli tweeting a video on Sunday showing the star striker working with the ball in training for the first time in his rehabilitation.

Primi contatti con il pallone per a #ForzaNapoliSempre November 20, 2016

In Milik's absence, Napoli are fourth in Serie A, with a home match against Dynamo Kiev coming up in the Champions League on Wednesday.