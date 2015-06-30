Millennium Stadium to host 2017 UEFA Champions League final

Cardiff's Millennium Stadium will host the UEFA Champions League final in 2017, while the same year's Europa League final will take place at Stockholm's Friends Arena.

UEFA confirmed the decisions at their Executive Committee meeting in Prague on Tuesday.

Wales will therefore play host to the Champions League final for the first time, although the Millennium Stadium did previously serve as the venue for last year's UEFA Super Cup between Real Madrid and Sevilla.

The Friends Arena was officially opened in October 2012 and is used regularly by Sweden's national side and AIK Stockholm.

The 2017 Super Cup will be held at the Philip II Arena in Skopje, Macedonia.