Miller and McCracken form new interim coaching team at Falkirk

Lee Miller and David McCracken have been appointed as the new interim coaching team at Falkirk.

The duo will take charge of all first-team matters while the Ladbrokes League One club searches for a new manager following the departure of Ray McKinnon.

Miller, who made over 150 appearances for the club across two spells, left Livingston to take up the role while former club captain McCracken departed his post as Peterhead coach.

Miller told Falkirk’s official website: “I am delighted to be back home. The opportunity was one I couldn’t refuse given how much the club means to me.

“I have always had a brilliant relationship with the Falkirk fans and I am itching to get into the dugout on Friday night (in the William Hill Scottish Cup tie against Linlithgow Rose).

“David and I know the club extremely well, we know what is expected and we are determined to get a smile back on the faces of the Falkirk fans once again.

“We need to get results and we will do everything we can to deliver.”

McCracken said: “I’ve had some incredible memories here as a player and I am extremely proud to be asked to coach the team with Lee.

“We all know the potential here and where this club should be, it’s up to us now to get results to help realise that.

“Coming back feels right, it’s a real buzz to be out on the pitch and around the stadium again.

“We have the chance to get off to a great start on Friday night and we will do everything we can to ensure the team are fully prepared for the match.”

Miller and McCracken took training on Tuesday morning and will have former Falkirk boss Alex Totten to assist them in an advisory role.

Interim chairman Lex Miller said: “First and foremost I wish to thank both Peterhead FC and Livingston FC for their cooperation in allowing both Lee and David to return to the club.

“We are delighted to have appointed Lee and David, both are consummate professionals who understand exactly what this club is all about.

“It is an important few weeks for the club and I am confident that our entire fan base will show their full support to our new coaching team in the matches ahead.”