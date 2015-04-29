Millwall appoint Harris on permanent basis

Neil Harris has been handed control of Millwall on a permanent basis less than 24 hours after the club's relegation to League One was confirmed.

The London club's record goalscorer from his playing days, Harris was placed in temporary charge of the struggling Championship side in March and inspired them to wins over Charlton Athletic and Wigan Athletic.

However, Rotherham United's win over Reading on Tuesday sent Harris' side to the third tier of English football.

Despite failing to avoid the drop, Harris has impressed in his seven weeks at the New Den and has been chosen as the permanent successor to Ian Holloway, with another former Den Stalwart, David Livermore, to continue as his assistant.

"When Neil took over we were already in a very difficult position, and the fact that we came so close to taking the season to the last game says a great deal about the job that he and David have done over the past few weeks," said chairman John Berylson.

"I have been greatly impressed with the professionalism and attention to detail Neil has demonstrated since becoming manager and he has undoubtedly inspired the players to produce some performances of real character.

"I am fully committed to the future and know that our team is in the hands of men well versed in what it takes to make a successful Millwall side."