Millwall v Blackburn competition Ts and Cs

WIN:FA Cup Quarter-Final tickets to Millwall v Blackburn Rovers



1. The Competition is organised by Haymarket Media Group Ltd. (Company number: 00267189), Teddington Studios, Broom Road, Teddington, Middlesex, TW11 9BE (the Promoter). The Prize is provided by AB InBev UK Limited (Company number: 3982132) (Prize Provider).

2. This Competition is open to all persons aged 18 or over resident in the UK (England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland), excluding the employees of the Promoter, the Prize Provider or their immediate families, associated agents, or anyone associated with the administration of this Competition.

3. The competition period commences on FourFourTwo.com on March 5 2013 and closes at 12pm on March 6 2013 (the Competition Period).

4. One entry per person throughout the Competition Period. No purchase necessary, internet access required.

5. To enter the competition and be in with a chance of winning the Prize, participants should answer the following competition question: Who did Millwall beat in the FA Cup Quarter-Final in 2004? a) Tranmere Rovers b) Torquay United c) Telford United (the Competition Question) on FourFourTwo.com within the Competition Period.

6. Participants should answer the Competition Question by entering details of their name, age and telephone number on FourFourTwo.com by the end of the Competition Period (the Entry).

7. One (1) participant who submits the required details (see paragraph 6) and answers the question correctly will be picked at random by an independent adjudicator (the Winning Participant). No responsibility will be accepted for any entry that is incomplete or does not comply with these Terms and Conditions in any way.

8. By entering this Competition, all participants will be deemed to have read and understood these Terms and Conditions and be bound by them and the requirements in any other promotional material.

9. The Promoter will take all reasonable steps to avoid disappointing participants.

10. The 1 x Winning Participant will receive a prize consisting of four tickets for his or her self and three guests to Millwall v Blackburn Rovers at The New Den, Zampa Road, SE16 3LN (Stadium) on March 10 2013 at 2pm (the Prize).

11. The Winning Participant and their guests will be responsible for their travel arrangements and any related expenses including (but not limited to) insurance, food and drink.

12. There are four (4) tickets available in total in the home end. Stadium security reserves the right to refuse entry to anyone wearing opposition shirts or colours.

13. The 1 x Winning Participant and their guests must be free and available on March 10 at 2pm to attend The FA Cup Quarter-Final match between Millwall and Blackburn Rovers at The New Den.

14. The Winning Participant's tickets will be posted to the delivery address provided in their Competition Entry.

15. The Prize Provider and Haymarket Media Group Ltd. reserve the right to substitute the prize for another prize of equal value.

16. The Prize is event and date specific must be accepted as offered and is not transferable. No cash alternative will be offered in whole or part.

17. The 1 x Winning Participant and their guest must all be over 18 years of age.

18. The 1 x Winning Participant will be informed of their win via the email address provided in their