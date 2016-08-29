Milner: I'm learning left-back role as fast as I can

James Milner says he is learning on the job after being shifted to left-back by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

The experienced midfielder has been preferred on the left side of defence for the Reds' last three matches in all competitions, with Alberto Moreno dropping to the bench.

The 30-year-old was particularly impressive in a 1-1 draw at Tottenham on Saturday, opening the scoring from the penalty spot, but he readily admits he does not yet feel totally at ease in his new position.

"It is different," Milner told the Liverpool Echo. "There are pluses and minuses to it.

"All my career being in the midfield or higher up than that you have got people behind you. You are working in pairs when you play further up but you are more of a unit when you are playing at left-back.

"You need to be aware of where your centre-backs are so you are not the deepest man, all these things.

"It's new for me and I'm learning as fast as I can. Hopefully I can keep the mistakes to a minimum and do what I can for the team.

"I think I have adapted throughout my career to playing different positions and this one is different as well. Hopefully my experience and my time in football can help me.

"I am a Liverpool player and what the manager asks me to do I will do. Ultimately, if he thinks that is the best thing for the team then I will do it."