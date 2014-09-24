Milner in no rush to sign new Man City deal

Milner is out of contract at the end of the season and while City are determined to tie him down to a long-term deal, the England international is in no rush to commit his future to the Premier League champions.

After being named on the bench for City's opening three Premier League fixtures, the 28-year-old has started back-to-back league matches against Arsenal and Chelsea.

Milner said he wants to assess his options before agreeing to new terms, with regular football at the forefront of his mind.

"I have a year left and have spoken to the club," said Milner.

"I love it here and would love to stay at Manchester City but first and foremost I am a footballer and want to play football. Hopefully I can play enough games and will be here for the long term.

"You want to win trophies, and I have been fortunate enough to do that, but I want to do that and ideally play in enough games.

"It's an amazing club to be at – I have won trophies, it has great fans and I am playing with some of the best players in the world. If you get that game time as well, it is perfect.

"Sunday was my second start of the season and I would like a few more. I understand I won't play in every game, I just want a fair crack of the whip, a few more games than I got last year.

"You have to perform as well, and that is never easy when you are in and out of the team. I want to play as well as I can, and the more you play the more you can show what you can do."