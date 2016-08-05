Milner retires from England duty

Liverpool midfielder James Milner has retired from England duty, the Football Association (FA) has announced.

The 30-year-old, who made his debut in 2009, is eager to spend more time with his young family, new England head coach Sam Allardyce said.

Milner explained that the decision was "common sense" after holding talks with Allardyce over his international future this week.

"I would like to thank Sam for taking the time to come and see me in person and have the conversation face-to-face, regarding my international future and role within the England set-up," Milner told the FA's official website.

"I think the decision we have reached is all about common sense. I wish Sam, the players, staff and supporters success in the future."

Allardyce feels Milner can be proud of the contribution he has made to England, having been part of the squad at two World Cups and two European Championships.

"James has had the chance to reflect on his international career in recent months and consider his next steps, particularly with a young family at home and having allowed himself little free time away from the professional game in the past 15 years," he said.

"After we had a lengthy conversation with him earlier this week, he has decided to take a step back from international duty; a decision I fully respect.

"James can be proud of his seven-year career as a senior England player and has never let his country down when called upon. His club career, already glittering, has many years ahead and we wish him well with Liverpool this season and beyond."

Milner has, however, told Allardyce that he would be willing to return to international duty should a specific need arise.

"In what is the mark of a true professional, James is a proud Englishman and has acknowledged that he would be prepared to step up again if I ever needed him to play a specific role of importance within my team," Allardyce said.