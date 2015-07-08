Mina on target in Valencia triumph

Valencia's pre-season preparations started with a 4-0 triumph over Austrian side Wiener SK on Wednesday, with new signing Santi Mina among the goalscorers.

The 19-year-old forward, who joined from Celta Vigo last week and signed a six-year deal at Mestalla, netted the final goal after 52 minutes, with the visitors having scored three times in the first half.

Rodrigo Moreno and Alvaro Negredo, two players who were on loan last season and have now signed permanently, scored inside the opening 15 minutes, while Jose Gaya got the third midway through the half.

Valencia, who finished fourth in La Liga last season and will begin qualification for the UEFA Champions League at the play-off round, appointed former Manchester United and England defender Phil Neville as assistant to Nuno Espirito Santo last month.