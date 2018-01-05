Mina wants immediate Barcelona move, Palmeiras confirm

Yerry Mina has requested a transfer to Barcelona as it is the defender's dream to play for the Catalan giants, Palmeiras sporting director Alexandre Mattos has confirmed.

Barcelona have an option to buy the centre-back after the 2018 World Cup, but LaLiga's leaders are hoping to conclude an early deal.

And, during a meeting with Mattos on Friday, the Colombia international made clear his desire to make an immediate switch to Camp Nou.

"I spoke with Mina, who says he has big dreams and that now is the time to leave," Mattos said.

"Now that we know his desire, it's time to reach an agreement with Barcelona.

"If they come to us with the figure we have asked for, Mina will go. If not, he'll stay at Palmeiras."

Palmeiras are reportedly holding out for €11million for Mina, with Barca having agreed to pay €9m for the 23-year-old following Russia 2018.

Barca are keen to add to their defensive options, with experienced Argentina defender Javier Mascherano reportedly close to a move to the Chinese Super League, while Manchester City have been linked with triggering Samuel Umtiti's €60m release clause.

Having signed Paulinho last year, Barca are also being strongly linked with moves for another two Brazilian midfielders - Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho and Arthur of Gremio.