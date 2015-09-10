Miranda ruled out of Milan derby

Miranda has been ruled out of Sunday's Milan derby due to a knee injury that he sustained during international duty for Brazil.

The 31-year-old defender was substituted after just 23 minutes of Brazil's 4-1 international friendly win over United States, and scans have revealed medial collateral ligament damage in his right knee.

His absence is a significant blow to Inter coach Roberto Mancini, who is hoping his side can deliver a first victory over their city rivals in four meetings.

Miranda will be re-evaluated next week to assess whether he will have a chance of recovering in time to make the trip to Chievo on September 20.