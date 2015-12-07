Misfiring Martial must be given time - Van Gaal

Louis van Gaal has given his backing to Anthony Martial despite his poor goalscoring form, insisting the Manchester United striker needs time to be successful.

United manager Van Gaal has come in for criticism due to his side's failure to break teams down in recent weeks, United have scored just one goal in their last three games and had only one shot on target in last Saturday's 0-0 draw with West Ham.

Since scoring four goals in his first four games following a big money move from Monaco, Martial has netted just once more, finding the net in a 1-1 Champions League draw with CSKA Moscow back in October.

However, ahead of their crucial final Champions League group stage clash with Wolfsburg, Van Gaal said: "I think he [Martial] is very talented but we have to say also he is just 20.

"We have to give him time and that's always difficult when you are playing for a team like United because the expectations are very high, but I'm very convinced that he shall continue with his performances and also that he shall score at the right moment again.

"He doesn't need that pressure to score every match."

United will be knocked out of the competition if their result at the Volkswagen Arena is bettered by Group B rivals PSV, who face CSKA.

Despite the pressure growing on the Dutchman as a result of United's struggles in front of goal, but Van Gaal is confident their dry spell will come to an end.

He added: "When I have to consider our season then I can only say that the match against Arsenal and against [Crystal] Palace we were not the better team. Normally, we create more chances than our opponents but you have to finish.

"As a manager, you cannot be pleased when it's like that. You have to score. But when you ask me about the performance as a team then mostly I can say I am satisfied.

"You never know that for sure but I have the experience as a manager that the goals shall come. When you are creating chances you will score and finish those kind of chances, we have that belief. It's a matter of time and I hope that we can prove it tomorrow."