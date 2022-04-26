Mitre reveal limited edition Delta Max ball for 150th FA Cup final – and here's how you can get your hands on one

Mitre are marking 150 years of the FA Cup with the launch of a limited-edition Delta Max 150th FA Cup football. It will be used exclusively at Wembley in the FA Cup Final on 14th May between Chelsea and Liverpool.

The ball commemorates the history of the cup, designed to encapsulate the last 150 years of the competition. It features a graphic celebrating every team to win the competition since 1872, integrated with a heat map design of England and Wales that reflects the tournament’s most successful teams – including Arsenal and Manchester United’s historic dominance.

Produced in collaboration with The FA, there are just 150 of the new look Delta Max 150th FA Cup balls on sale.

Built for maximum control, accuracy and power, the Delta Max is engineered with the latest tech. The seams are bonded and stitched, ensuring almost zero water uptake. The debossed surface texture manipulates airflow around the ball for pin-point accuracy and speed.

Available in size five, and for a limited time only, the ball costs £150.00 for a Delta Max 150th Anniversary and £12.25 for a Delta Replica version. Get your hands on one here.

