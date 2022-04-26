Mitre reveal limited edition Delta Max ball for 150th FA Cup final – and here's how you can get your hands on one
By Ed McCambridge published
The ball will be used exclusively at this season's FA Cup final between Chelsea and Liverpool
Mitre are marking 150 years of the FA Cup with the launch of a limited-edition Delta Max 150th FA Cup football. It will be used exclusively at Wembley in the FA Cup Final on 14th May between Chelsea and Liverpool.
BUT IT NOW Get your hands on a Mitre 150th FA Cup football here
The ball commemorates the history of the cup, designed to encapsulate the last 150 years of the competition. It features a graphic celebrating every team to win the competition since 1872, integrated with a heat map design of England and Wales that reflects the tournament’s most successful teams – including Arsenal and Manchester United’s historic dominance.
Produced in collaboration with The FA, there are just 150 of the new look Delta Max 150th FA Cup balls on sale.
Built for maximum control, accuracy and power, the Delta Max is engineered with the latest tech. The seams are bonded and stitched, ensuring almost zero water uptake. The debossed surface texture manipulates airflow around the ball for pin-point accuracy and speed.
Available in size five, and for a limited time only, the ball costs £150.00 for a Delta Max 150th Anniversary and £12.25 for a Delta Replica version. Get your hands on one here.
For a limited time, you can get five copies of FourFourTwo for just £5! The offer ends on May 2, 2022.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Ed is a staff writer at FourFourTwo, working across the magazine and website. A German speaker, he’s been working as a football reporter in Berlin since 2015, predominantly covering the Bundesliga and German national team. Key FFT features include an exclusive interview with Jude Bellingham following the teenager’s move to Borussia Dortmund in 2020, a detailed history of the Berlin Derby and a celebration of Kevin Keegan’s playing career.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.