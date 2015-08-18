Mixed emotions for Real new boy Kovacic

Mateo Kovacic has spoken of his mixed emotions after Real Madrid agreed a deal to sign the Inter midfielder.

Kovacic's Spanish switch was confirmed on Tuesday, after Inter coach Roberto Mancini had revealed the sale had been forced upon the Serie A club as they aim to meet Financial Fair Play regulations.

Kovacic said he will always hold Inter in high regard after spending three seasons in Serie A, but is relishing the opportunity to link up with Croatia team-mate Luka Modric.

"I must thank all the fans, the club and the team who helped me so much," Kovacic told Inter Channel.

"Now I don't know what to say. On the one hand I'm sad, but on the other also very happy because moving to Real Madrid is a great opportunity.

"I thank everyone for the love and affection I've received over the years. The happiest moment was when I signed my Inter contract, because for a side like Inter to have faith in you when you are young is important.

"There were difficult days, but I will always have Inter in my heart. I am happy to be joining Real Madrid. It's true I am leaving Dejan Stankovic, but Luka Modric is waiting and hopefully we'll do great things together.

"I wish Inter a great season. A kiss to everyone, I love you all."