Mkhalele named as Broos' new Bafana assistant coach

The South African Football Association (Safa) has named for Bafana Bafana winger Helman Mkhalele as the local assistant coach to newly appointed Hugo Broos.

Mkhalele — was one of the stars of 1996 Africa Cup of Nations winning team and also played for Jomo Comos and Orlando Pirates.

The former winger will come from a position within the Safa structures as he takes the SA u20 side while he has also been the assistant coach to David Notoane for the SA under-23 team.

Safa announced the appointment in a one-line statement on the Bafana twitter account on Friday afternoon.

“Safa and Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos have appointed former Bafana Bafana winger Helman Mkhalele as the local assistant coach,” Safa tweeted.

Mkhalele, in a playing career spanning from 1990 to 2008, also played in Turkey for Kayserispor, Ankaragücü, Göztepe and Malatyaspor.