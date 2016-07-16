Mkhitaryan happy with any role following United bow

Manchester United attacker Henrikh Mkhitaryan insists he is happy with any role given to him by Jose Mourinho after making his debut at Wigan Athletic.

Mkhitaryan lined up in the number 10 role behind James Wilson during the first half at the DW Stadium, before being replaced at the interval with the game scoreless.

The former Borussia Dortmund man set up a golden chance which was wasted by Memphis Depay, before missing a presentable opportunity of his own.

United went on to win 2-0 in Mourinho's first game in charge thanks to second-half goals from Will Keane and Andreas Pereira, and Mkhitaryan was encouraged by the start made by both himself and the team.

"It was a good game, the first half was difficult because we couldn't score but we made a good game and thank you to my team-mates for today," he told MUTV.

"I was trying to be comfortable, so I think day by day it will be better.

"It doesn't matter where [I play], the most important thing is to play and help the team win the games and that is the main thing for me."