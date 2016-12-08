Mkhitaryan: I waited a long time for this

Henrikh Mkhitaryan was relieved to end a long wait for his first Manchester United goal in Thursday's Europa League victory at Zorya.

Having signed from Borussia Dortmund in July, the playmaker has had to overcome injury problems and criticism from manager Jose Mourinho prior to winning his place in the team.

He netted his first goal for the club in his 11th appearance with a brilliant solo effort as United's 2-0 win sealed their place in the Europa League knockout stages.

Now Mkhitaryan, whose strike was followed up by Zlatan Ibrahimovic's late effort, hopes opening his account will prove a catalyst.

"It can be [a weight off the shoulders] because I was waiting a long time for this goal and hoping that I score," he told BT Sport.

"But my next goal has to be at Old Trafford because I want to score at home. It is another pleasure to score at Old Trafford and I'll try do my best to do that."

Mkhitaryan concedes United were under-par in the first half in Ukraine, but was impressed by how they rectified things after the break and hailed team-mate Wayne Rooney's impact.

The Armenia international added: "The second half was better than the first where we played not so good. We couldn't find the right space or the last pass and [lacked] understanding with each other.

"But in the second half it was the opposite, we played very well, tried to improve ourselves and made the result. We created space for the wingers and the strikers.

"Wayne Rooney created space for me and I've scored the goal, then also the goal of Ibra – we had a lot of space up front. The most important thing is we won and we are going through."

United are back in action with a crucial home Premier League game against Tottenham on Sunday.