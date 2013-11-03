Mkhitaryan: Money not important in June move

The Armenia international joined Borussia Dortmund from Shakhtar Donetsk for a fee believed to be in the region of €27.5million in June after being the subject of much speculation linking him with a move to the Premier League, with Liverpool a rumoured destination.

However, the 24-year-old insists he is driven solely by football reasons and that the chance to potentially earn more financially in England was irrelevant.

"Yes, I had many options," he told Die Welt. "But I decided on Dortmund because I like the type of football that is played here.

"Since we played with Shakhtar in the Champions League against BVB, I've watched all Dortmund games on TV.

"BVB has not only played fantastic football, but also a football that suits me. I thought: This is a team where I can grow, can develop.

"Money is not so important in football. There's only room for football.

"I live football, think football, feel football, and if I play well, the money comes anyway.

"I have come to Dortmund to play and not to sit on the bench, as might initially have been the case in England."

And Mkhitaryan has declared his delight that manager Jurgen Klopp recently signed a new contract, keeping him at the club until 2018.

"That's really good news," he added. "It's really fun to work with him.

"It's just a joy to talk to him. Jurgen Klopp is a great coach and a great man."