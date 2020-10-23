Mkhulise on being ball boy to playing in the first team

Mamelodi Sundowns winger Sphelele Mkhulise has opened up on his journey from being a ball-boy to winning the domestic treble with the Tshwane giants.

The 24-year old has been with Masandawana since 2012 when he joined the junior structures and spent a season on loan at Black Leopards and Richard’s Bay during his development.

‘Pitso’ as he is affectionately known, earned promotion to the Sundowns first team from the club’s academy during the 2018-19 season.

Mkhulise has since made 44 appearances in all competitions, while bagging four goals and assuring a further two since graduating from the youth academy.

'I have come far with this team, I’ve been here since 2012. I have worked my way up to the first team and it has been hard work all the way,’ Mkhulise told his club’s official website.

‘Some of the guys I am playing with like Hlompho Kekana, Themba Zwane and Tebogo Langerman have been here for a while, and funny enough I used to be a ball boy for them, whilst I was at the academy, but look at me now, sharing the same dressing room with them.

‘I want to improve as a player, I want to play more so that I can try and have more assists, as you know assists are important. I want to improve on my scoring and I want to win more trophies with the club.

‘It is a dream come true for me to play for the club and I want to work hard and show all the youngsters at the academy that if you work hard anything is possible,’ concluded Mkhulise.