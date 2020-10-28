Mlambo pens heartfelt letters to Pirates
AmaZulu midfielder Xola Mlambo has joined Justin Shonga in writing a heartfelt letter to Orlando Pirates after parting ways with the Soweto giants.
The 29-year-old parted ways with Pirates after mutually terminating his contract before joining Usutu on Monday afternoon.
He becomes the third player from Pirates to join AmaZulu behind Luvuyo Memela and Augustine Mulenga, respectively.
Xola, who joined Pirates from Bidvest Wits on 29 January 2018, has gone on to make 50 appearances across all competitions while scoring one goal and assisting a further six during his stint at Pirates.
Mlambo took to his personal Instagram account to thank the club chairman Dr Irvin Khoza and the club's supporters: 'To the Chairman of Orlando Pirates, Dr Khoza, the supporters, I'm humbled and grateful to have been given the opportunity to don the jersey of the team of such a high stature.
'I'm grateful for the experiences and teachings, and will forever cherish the opportunity that was given, God bless Orlando Pirates.
