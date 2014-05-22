MLS Preview: Leaders New England host DC United

New England top the standings, having scored 10 goals in their last two outings, but DC will leapfrog them with victory at the Gillette Stadium.

Ben Olsen's men have bounced back from losing their first two games, while major signing Eddie Johnson failed to find the net in his first eight matches for the club.

However, things seem to be on the up for DC, with Johnson breaking his duck against Montreal before they jumped to second with victory over Houston Dynamo on Thursday.

Having conceded only one goal in their last three games, they will fancy their chances of shutting out the free-scoring leaders, with defender Bobby Boswell eager to continue their resurgence.

"We weren't happy with how we played (against Montreal), so being able to play an early week game and take care of business is great," he said.

"Now we just got to get ready for one of the hotter teams in the league (at) the weekend."

Sporting Kansas City and Houston Dynamo will look to bounce back from defeats and keep the pressure on the top two, while New York Red Bulls need a win to guarantee they stay in the top five.

Colombus Crew and Chicago Fire, sixth and seventh respectively, meet in Ohio AS ninth-placed Philadelphia Union travel to LA Galaxy.

The Galaxy were inspired to victory over Dallas in midweek by Robbie Keane and will hope he can conjure up some more magic as they seek to take advantage of their games in and overtake Colorado Rapids.

Rapids take on the Eastern Conference's bottom side Montreal Impact and could leapfrog Vancouver Whitecaps with a win - provided the Canadians fail to spring a surprise against leaders Seattle Sounders.

San Jose Earthquakes were seen off by an Obafemi Martins goal against the Sounders and will take confidence from that showing when they take on Houston in Monday's final game.

Real Salt Lake and Dallas meet at the Rio Tinto Stadium knowing a draw could see them both slip further off Seattle's pace - with the hosts eager to maintain their unbeaten record.

Jeffrey Cassar's side are the only team in the MLS yet to taste defeat and reserve goalkeeper Jeff Attinella paid tribute to their team spirit - despite the recent absence of captain Kyle Beckerman, keeper Nick Rimando and midfielder Alvaro Saborio.

"We're a pretty tight group," he said. "When we say we're going to miss the guys that are gone it's not only on the field, it's in the locker room, it's every day.

"We know that we can get better. Luckily for (us in) the first 11 games it’s been going our way."