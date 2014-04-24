MLS Preview: Rimando on verge of record

On a seven-match unbeaten run to start the campaign, Real Salt Lake sit second in the Western Conference – three points behind Dallas.

If they can keep a clean sheet on Saturday, it would mark Rimando's 112th – equalling the MLS record held by the retired Kevin Hartman.

Real coach Jeff Cassar said Rimando's game has developed over time, making him a fine all-round goalkeeper.

"Nick has always been able to make the incredible saves," Cassar told a news conference.

"I just think now he's a complete goalkeeper. His distribution, his command of the box. He just really does it all now."

At the other end, Alvaro Saborio has starred for Real Salt Lake with three goals this season.

They host a Whitecaps side who sit fifth in the Western Conference, but are on a three-match winless run.

The Seattle Sounders host the Colorado Rapids in a clash between two of the West's top-four teams.

Clint Dempsey has had an enormous impact with the Sounders, scoring an equal league-best six goals so far this term.

On the back of a three-match unbeaten run, the Sounders are third in the West – two points clear of the fourth-placed Rapids.

Western Conference leaders Dallas should fancy their chances of maintaining their place at the top ahead of a trip to DC United.

Sporting Kansas City, the defending champions and Eastern Conference table-toppers, visit New England in a match they are expected to win.

The New York Red Bulls will be looking for their third straight win when they travel to the Columbus Crew.

The San Jose Earthquakes are searching for their first win when they take on Chivas USA and, in Sunday's only game, the Portland Timbers meet the Houston Dynamo.

The winless Montreal Impact are bottom of the Eastern Conference ahead of their clash against a Philadelphia Union side who will be out to end a six-match winless run.