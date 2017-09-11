MLS Review: Atlanta christen new home in style, Sounders held by Galaxy

It was a memorable night for Atlanta United, who celebrated playing in their new stadium with a convincing win over FC Dallas in MLS, while reigning champions Seattle Sounders drew at home to LA Galaxy.

Expansion franchise and stuttering Atlanta christened Mercedes-Benz Stadium with a 3-0 victory against Dallas on Sunday.

Having used Bobby Dodd Stadium temporarily, Atlanta moved to the newly built Mercedes-Benz Stadium – also home to NFL franchise the Atlanta Falcons – this week and snapped their four-match winless streak in front of a sell-out crowd of 45,314.

Leandro Gonzalez Pirez gave Atlanta a 14th-minute lead when he snuck in at the back post and bundled the ball home.

The FIRST EVER win in Relive the historic match for September 10, 2017

It took only a minute into the second half for Atlanta to double their lead after Josef Martinez side-footed past Dallas goalkeeper Jesse Gonzalez.

Miguel Almiron rattled the crossbar before team-mate Gregory Garza made it 3-0 in the 68th minute.

Atlanta occupy the sixth and final play-off spot in the Eastern Conference, while Dallas – amid an eight-game winless run – are sixth in the west, only a point ahead of San Jose Earthquakes.

The Sounders were held to a 1-1 draw by visitors the Galaxy at CenturyLink Field in Seattle.

Lamar Neagle's 85th-minute equaliser cancelled out Gyasi Zardes' first-half opener as Western Conference high-flyers Seattle extended their undefeated streak to 12 matches.

Ozzie Román Lamar1-1 September 11, 2017

Meanwhile, Columbus Crew and Sporting Kansas City played out a 1-1 draw.