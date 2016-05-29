MLS Review: Drogba scores late, Wright-Phillips nets treble

Didier Drogba struck with a dramatic late free-kick to see Montreal Impact edge LA Galaxy 3-2 in MLS on Saturday.

The Chelsea great was fortunate as Galaxy goalkeeper Brian Rowe failed to deal with his long-range set-piece.

Drogba's strike was straight at Rowe, but he was unable to claim it and saw it spill into the net in the 94th minute.

Giovani dos Santos had put the Galaxy ahead before Ignacio Piatti levelled for the Impact.

Piatti turned provider for Lucas Ontivero's tremendous strike, only for the visitors to respond almost immediately as Steven Gerrard set up Mike Magee.

But the Impact would eventually take all three points thanks to Drogba and Rowe's error.

Bradley Wright-Phillips scored a first-half hat-trick to inspire the New York Red Bulls to a 3-0 win over Toronto FC.

Fresh from a 7-0 thrashing of New York City, the Red Bulls struck three times in the opening 27 minutes.

However, Gonzalo Veron was sent off for a dangerous challenge just before half-time.

Will Johnson had a penalty saved early in the second half – having netted initially before a retake was ordered – for Toronto, who lost reigning MLS MVP Sebastian Giovinco to injury.

The clash between the two conference leaders – Colorado Rapids and Philadelphia Union – ended 1-1 after two late goals.

An Ola Kamara hat-trick saw Columbus Crew beat Real Salt Lake 4-3 and New England Revolution came from behind to defeat Seattle Sounders 2-1.

Houston Dynamo were held to a 1-1 draw at Vancouver Whitecaps as both teams had a player sent off.

Chicago Fire and Portland Timbers played out a 1-1 draw, while FC Dallas were held to a goalless draw at San Jose Earthquakes.