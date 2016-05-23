MLS Review: Galaxy held by Earthquakes, Timbers end skid

LA Galaxy and San Jose Earthquakes traded late goals in an entertaining 1-1 draw in MLS action on Sunday.

The in-form Galaxy thought they had the three points sewn up in the 'California Clasico' when Marvell Wynne turned the ball into his own goal with seven minutes remaining at Stubhub Center.

But not even the return of Nigel de Jong after a five-match absence due to suspension and injury could prevent San Jose from going up the other end and equalising via Fatai Alashe four minutes later.

The draw extended Galaxy's unbeaten streak to nine games as they sit fifth in the Western Conference, a point clear of the Earthquakes.

Defending MLS champions Portland Timbers, meanwhile, ended a three-game losing run with a 4-2 win at home to Vancouver Whitecaps.

Following consecutive defeats to New York City, FC Dallas and the Whitecaps, the Timbers returned to winning ways thanks to Diego Valeri, Jack McInerney, Dairon Asprilla and Darlington Nagbe.

Valeri's fourth-minute penalty and McInerney's effort on the half-hour mark sent the Timbers on their way in Portland.

Kekuta Manneh gave the Whitecaps some hope four minutes into the second half but substitute Asprilla's spot-kick and a stunning Nagbe set-piece sealed victory.

Pedro Morales converted an 84th-minute penalty for Vancouver but it was in vein.

The Timbers are eighth in the west, five points behind the Whitecaps and Galaxy.