MLS Review: Giovinco halts Villa show, Earthquakes rock Timbers

David Villa scored a brace but Toronto's Sebastian Giovinco silenced the New York City supporters in a thrilling 2-2 draw in the MLS on Sunday.

Patrick Vieira began his reign as City coach with a 4-3 win away to the Chicago Fire on the opening day of the season and was looking to continue that form in front of their home crowd.

Things started brightly for City at the Yankee Stadium after star-striker David Villa converted a spot-kick to open the scoring in the 24th minute.

The former Spain international then doubled their lead just four minutes later but there was a tinge of controversy with the goal as the ball appeared to come off his arm before smashing past Toronto goalkeeper Clinton Irwin.

However, Toronto managed to get themselves back into the game on the stroke of half-time when Damien Perquis got on the end of an inch-perfect Giovinco delivery.

The Italian international then scored a goal of his own with just under 15 minutes left to play, a well-taken finish after some great build-up play out of defence from Toronto, with the game ending all square in New York.

The San Jose Earthquakes secured a 2-1 win over 2015 MLS Cup champions the Portland Timbers thanks to two first-half strikes.

Chris Wondolowski, who scored the winner in last week's 1-0 win over the Colorado Rapids, opened the scoring in the 30th minute with a trademark finish.

It was 2-0 shortly before half-time thanks to a stunning goal from Quincy Amarikwa, chipping Timbers goalkeeper Adam Larsen Kwarasey from distance.

The home side maintained their advantage in the second but a late goal from substitute Jack McInerney set up a nervy finish, the Earthquakes managing to hold on to secure back-to-back wins to open the season.