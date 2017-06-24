MLS Review: Giovinco seals win as Toronto stay unbeaten at home, Texas derby ends 1-1
Former Juventus forward Sebastian Giovinco struck in stoppage time to seal Toronto's 2-0 victory over New England Revolution on Friday.
Sebastian Giovinco was on target as Eastern Conference high-flyers Toronto FC stayed undefeated at home in MLS this season.
Former Juventus forward Giovinco struck in stoppage time to seal Toronto's 2-0 victory over New England Revolution on Friday.
Drew Moore opened the scoring in the 11th minute at BMO Field, sliding in at the back post for a tap-in.
Italy international Giovinco put the result beyond doubt in the 96th minute – his seven goal of the season – after controlling Victor Vazquez's long ball up the field and finishing coolly across Revolution goalkeeper Cody Cropper.
Goodnight from Sebastian Giovinco! | | 2-0 June 24, 2017
The win – Toronto's seventh successive victory on home soil – saw the Canadian side move four points clear in the east and firmly in control of the Supporters' Shield, while the Revolution are two points adrift of the play-off places following back-to-back defeats.
Meanwhile, Houston Dynamo and FC Dallas played out a 1-1 draw in their derby.
Dallas' Maximiliano Urruti equalised just shy of the hour-mark to cancel out Erick Torres' opener in Houston.
Maxi! We're all tied up in Texas. June 24, 2017
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.