MLS Review: Giovinco seals win as Toronto stay unbeaten at home, Texas derby ends 1-1

Sebastian Giovinco was on target as Eastern Conference high-flyers Toronto FC stayed undefeated at home in MLS this season.

Former Juventus forward Giovinco struck in stoppage time to seal Toronto's 2-0 victory over New England Revolution on Friday.

Drew Moore opened the scoring in the 11th minute at BMO Field, sliding in at the back post for a tap-in.

Italy international Giovinco put the result beyond doubt in the 96th minute – his seven goal of the season – after controlling Victor Vazquez's long ball up the field and finishing coolly across Revolution goalkeeper Cody Cropper.

Goodnight from Sebastian Giovinco! | | 2-0 June 24, 2017

The win – Toronto's seventh successive victory on home soil – saw the Canadian side move four points clear in the east and firmly in control of the Supporters' Shield, while the Revolution are two points adrift of the play-off places following back-to-back defeats.

Meanwhile, Houston Dynamo and FC Dallas played out a 1-1 draw in their derby.

Dallas' Maximiliano Urruti equalised just shy of the hour-mark to cancel out Erick Torres' opener in Houston.