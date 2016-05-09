MLS Review: Keane brace lifts Galaxy, NYC win again

A first-half brace from Robbie Keane helped the LA Galaxy to a 4-2 win over New England Revolution, while New York City claimed back-to-backs wins with a 2-0 triumph at DC United on Sunday.

Keane opened the scoring at the Stubhub Center in the 13th minute in what was his first MLS game for almost two months after being sidelined with injury.

Mexico international Giovani dos Santos doubled Galaxy's advantage with a thunderous strike from the edge of the area, before Keane scored his second on the stroke of half-time after another assist from Gyasi Zardes.

Kelyn Rowe scored for New England in the 67th minute and the visitors found themselves right back in the game when Juan Agudelo found the net three minutes later to bring it to 3-2.

However, former Liverpool skipper Steven Gerrard avoided any late embarrassment for the Galaxy, scoring in stoppage time with a well-taken solo goal.

The win means Los Angeles move to second in the Western Conference, two points behind leaders Colorado Rapids, while New England move down to eighth in the East.

The Galaxy's triumph also saw them become the first team in MLS history to reach 300 wins.

David Villa scored early in the second-half as New York City won consecutive league games for the first time in 2016.

After a scoreless first half at the Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium, former Spain international Villa opened the scoring in the 49th minute.

A smart flick from Thomas McNamara found Villa in the box and the 34-year-old smashed the ball home from inside the area.

Khiry Shelton made it 2-0 just four minutes later after rising high to head home a superb cross from Ronald Matarrita.

New York held on for the clean sheet, seeing them move up from eighth in the East to fourth, equal on points with Philadelphia Union.

DC, meanwhile, move down one place into seventh.