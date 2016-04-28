MLS Review: NYC stumble again, Timbers hold Revolution

Late goals proved the undoing of both New York City and the Portland Timbers in Wednesday's MLS action.

City led Montreal Impact 1-0 heading into injury time but some terrible defending at an Impact set-piece allowed Dominic Oduro to head home at the near post after City goalkeeper Josh Saunders unsuccessfully came off his line to claim the ball.

It was left to Robert Allen to score the opener for City after 51 minutes, as the likes of David Villa and Andrea Pirlo - reinstated to the starting line-up after being left out by coach Patrick Vieira last time out - struggled to break down the Impact defence.

Didier Drogba also struggled for space as the City defence clamped down on the former Chelsea striker.

The result is enough to keep the Impact on top of the Eastern Conference, while City languish in the bottom four, without a win to show from their first five home games.

Meanwhile, the Timbers scored a late own goal through Jermaine Taylor to draw 1-1 against the New England Revolution.

The Timbers took the lead after 64 minutes through Jack Barmby, but they could not hold onto the advantage as Taylor inadvertently turned the ball into his own net.

Cristian Bolanos scored early for the Vancouver Whitecaps but it was not enough as they eventually had to settle for a 1-1 draw at home against Sporting Kansas City.

Sporting had lost their previous three games but snatched a point on the road to stay two points clear of the Whitecaps in the top six of the Western Conference.

Diego Rubio scored the all-important equaliser for Sporting KC but they could not find a winner, even after the Whitecaps were reduced to 10 men following the dismissal of Kendall Watson after 51 minutes for a second bookable offence.