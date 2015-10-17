MLS Review: Orlando stay alive in play-off race

Cyle Larin scored a second-half brace as Orlando City overcame New York City 2-1 to stay alive in the race for the MLS play-offs.

Larin netted twice in the space of eight minutes to keep Orlando City in the post-season hunt for at least another day.

Orlando City are seventh in the Eastern Conference with one regular-season match remaining, a point adrift of the sixth and final play-off spot occupied by Montreal Impact, who are due to play on Saturday.

New York City were already eliminated from post-season contention prior to kick-off at the Citrus Bowl but the visitors tried their best to dent Orlando City's hopes.

Kwame Watson-Siriboe struck two minutes into first-half stoppage time for his first MLS goal in seven seasons.

Orlando City hit back in the second half, however, thanks to Larin.

Larin glanced a header beyond Josh Saunders in the 62nd minute.

The Canada international doubled his tally eight minutes later, when he side-footed home the go-ahead goal after Adrian Winter's initial shot was blocked.

San Jose Earthquakes temporarily regained sixth spot in the Western Conference courtesy of a 1-0 win at home to Sporting Kansas City.

Anibal Godoy's 47th-minute goal was all that separated the teams in San Jose.

The Earthquakes, who improved to 47 points, climbed above Portland Timbers on goal difference, though the latter are scheduled to play on Sunday.

Sporting KC remain fourth in the standings, just a point above Seattle Sounders, the Earthquakes and Timbers.