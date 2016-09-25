MLS Review: Red Bulls, Toronto into play-offs

Eastern Conference leaders New York Red Bulls and Toronto clinched their spots in the MLS play-offs on Saturday.

The Red Bulls edged the Montreal Impact 1-0 to go top of the conference, sealing their place in the post-season.

With that result, Toronto – who were held to a 1-1 draw by the Philadelphia Union – and New York City also secured their spots.

Daniel Royer's first MLS goal was all Jesse Marsch's Red Bulls needed.

The Austrian midfielder headed in a Chris Duvall cross on the hour-mark to secure victory for his team.

Always head it down.Royer gives the lead. September 25, 2016

For Toronto, Justin Morrow scored a second-half equaliser as they earned a point against the Union.

Western Conference leaders Dallas, who have already clinched their spot, drew 0-0 at Real Salt Lake.

Orlando City's hopes took a hit after a 4-1 loss to DC United, while Mauro Manotas scored a hat-trick as the Houston Dynamo beat the Portland Timbers 3-1.

The Vancouver Whitecaps and Colorado Rapids played out a thrilling 3-3 draw and Sporting Kansas City beat the San Jose Earthquakes 2-1.