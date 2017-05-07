MLS Review: Sapong scores 11-minute hat-trick, Orlando crushed

Philadelphia Union recorded an overdue win in MLS thanks to C.J. Sapong's quick-fire hat-trick, while Orlando City were routed by Houston Dynamo.

Sapong scored three goals in 11 second-half minutes as the Union defeated New York Red Bulls 3-0 on Saturday.

The American forward's treble helped snap Philadelphia's 15-game regular-season winless streak.

After a goalless first half, Sapong broke the deadlock in the 74th minute, albeit with some help from a deflection, after being denied by a stunning Luis Robles save moments earlier.

Bradley Wright-Phillips thought he had the equaliser not long after but Andre Blake produced a fine diving save to thwart the Red Bulls star.

Sapong then made it 2-0 with a close-range header in the 81st minute before completing his hat-trick from the penalty spot four minutes later.

Make that THREE for CJ.It's a 10-minute hat trick for May 7, 2017

Houston showed no mercy in a 4-0 demolition of high-flying visitors Orlando.

Mauro Manotas was at the double in the second half to condemn Orlando to back-to-back defeats.

The loss allowed Toronto FC to take spot in the Eastern Conference following their 1-0 win at reigning MLS Cup champions Seattle Sounders.

Jozy Altidore's 23rd-minute penalty settled the contest as Toronto leapfrogged Orlando, who have played a game less.

LA Galaxy overturned a two-goal deficit to salvage a 2-2 draw at home to Chicago Fire, FC Dallas accounted for Real Salt Lake 3-0 and Chris Wondolowski's brace saw San Jose Earthquakes beat Portland Timbers by the same scoreline.

And just like that, we're level in LA! redirects it home to tie it 2-2. May 7, 2017

DC United lost 1-0 to Montreal Impact, while Columbus Crew were 2-0 winners against New England Revolution.