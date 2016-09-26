MLS Review: Sounders surprise Galaxy, Kamara double sinks New England

LA Galaxy passed on the opportunity to seal an MLS playoff spot after slumping to a 4-2 home defeat at the hands of the Seattle Sounders on Sunday.

A Robbie Keane brace – the latter from the penalty spot – was bookended by an own-goal from Jelle Van Damme, a Jordan Morris double and a drilled effort from Osvaldo Alonso that deflected into his path via the referee.

The home faithful would have been expecting Galaxy to return to winning ways when Keane nodded home Sebastian Lletget's cross after 20 minutes.

But Van Damme got the last touch in a crowded penalty area following a whipped corner to level at 1-1 before Morris struck twice, the first after showing a turn of pace to get past Daniel Steres, and Alonso netted to turn the game on its head.

Ozzie, oh my. What a rocket by the midfielder. September 25, 2016

The day's other game saw Columbus Crew keep their slim playoff hopes alive with a 2-0 home win over New England, Ola Kamara doing the damage with a brace.

That double – the second coming from the penalty spot – made it 15 league goals this season.