MLS Review: Villa keeps New York City top
David Villa's lone goal proved the difference for New York City over LA Galaxy, while Sebastian Giovinco's form keeps Toronto within reach.
New York City remain top of the Eastern Conference in MLS after defeating LA Galaxy 1-0 on Saturday.
While Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard going toe-to-toe once more received the bulk of the attention, it was David Villa's sixth-minute goal that separated the two sides in New York.
Villa reacted quickest to Ronald Matarrita's blocked effort, bagging his joint league-leading 16th goal of the season.
Undefeated in four games, City are a point ahead of Toronto FC, who defeated Philadelphia Union 3-1 to extend their own unbeaten run to six.
Reigning MVP Sebastian Giovinco found himself level with Villa in the goalscoring charts, with his 18th-minute opener.
Jozy Altidore and Drew Moor scored for the Canadian side, while Ken Tribbett provided some consolation for the fourth-placed Union, now seven points from top in the east.
Also in the east, bottom-placed Chicago Fire pulled off their first away win in two years after they accounted for Montreal Impact 3-0, while Columbus Crew defeated New England Revolution 2-0.
Meanwhile, Orlando City were unable to cement their place in the post-season spots, only attaining a 0-0 against Colorado Rapids.
Tim Howard was in unbeatable form, keeping his fourth clean sheet in eight matches.
In the final two Saturday matches, Real Salt Lake defeated FC Dallas 1-0, while Sporting Kansas City were 2-0 victors over Vancouver Whitecaps, with Jacob Peterson and Benny Feilhaber's goals securing the points.
