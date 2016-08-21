MLS Review: Villa keeps New York City top

New York City remain top of the Eastern Conference in MLS after defeating LA Galaxy 1-0 on Saturday.

While Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard going toe-to-toe once more received the bulk of the attention, it was David Villa's sixth-minute goal that separated the two sides in New York.

Villa reacted quickest to Ronald Matarrita's blocked effort, bagging his joint league-leading 16th goal of the season.

Undefeated in four games, City are a point ahead of Toronto FC, who defeated Philadelphia Union 3-1 to extend their own unbeaten run to six.

Reigning MVP Sebastian Giovinco found himself level with Villa in the goalscoring charts, with his 18th-minute opener.

Jozy Altidore and Drew Moor scored for the Canadian side, while Ken Tribbett provided some consolation for the fourth-placed Union, now seven points from top in the east.

Also in the east, bottom-placed Chicago Fire pulled off their first away win in two years after they accounted for Montreal Impact 3-0, while Columbus Crew defeated New England Revolution 2-0.

Meanwhile, Orlando City were unable to cement their place in the post-season spots, only attaining a 0-0 against Colorado Rapids.

Tim Howard was in unbeatable form, keeping his fourth clean sheet in eight matches.

In the final two Saturday matches, Real Salt Lake defeated FC Dallas 1-0, while Sporting Kansas City were 2-0 victors over Vancouver Whitecaps, with Jacob Peterson and Benny Feilhaber's goals securing the points.