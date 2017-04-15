MLS Review: Villa scores screamer, Montero leads Whitecaps
Fredy Montero haunted his former club in MLS, but the day's highlight belonged to New York City star David Villa.
David Villa's incredible goal helped New York City to an MLS win, while Vancouver Whitecaps were also victorious on Friday.
Villa's stunner from about 50 yards sealed a 2-0 win for City against struggling Philadelphia Union.
The former Spain and Barcelona forward struck from distance after Jack Harrison had opened the scoring early in the second half.
Villa nudged a defender away before his outrageous right-footed attempt from just inside the attacking half, which left Union goalkeeper Andre Blake scrambling and unable to keep it out.
The win lifted City – who have three victories in six games this season – into top spot in the Eastern Conference, which the Union are bottom of.
Vancouver claimed their second win of the campaign by beating Seattle Sounders 2-1.
Fredy Montero headed in a Cristian Techera cross in the 65th minute to score against his former club.
The Colombian's close-range header with 10 minutes left doubled the lead and meant Vancouver were winners despite Will Bruin's late effort.
Meanwhile, Dallas remain unbeaten despite conceding late in a 1-1 draw against San Jose Earthquakes.
