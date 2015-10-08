MLS Review: Whitecaps qualify for play-offs, Drogba scores again but Red Bulls win

A point was enough for Vancouver Whitecaps to qualify for the MLS play-offs after playing out a goalless draw with FC Dallas on Wednesday.

Neither team managed to break the deadlock at BC Place in Vancouver but it mattered little for the Whitecaps, who clinched a post-season berth.

The Whitecaps - led by Carl Robinson - are third in the Western Conference on 50 points, a point adrift of leaders Dallas with two regular-season games remaining.

New York Red Bulls, meanwhile, extended their lead atop the Eastern Conference via a 2-1 win over Montreal Impact.

Sacha Kljestan converted a 19th-minute penalty to give the Red Bulls the lead but had another spot-kick saved by Impact goalkeeper Evan Bush 10 minutes later.

Luckily for Kljestan, Lloyd Sam doubled the home side's advantage just before the break with a brilliantly placed chip over Bush and three Impact defenders.

Didier Drogba pulled a goal back for the Impact midway through the second half but the Eastern Conference leaders held on for their 16th win of the season.