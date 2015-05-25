MLS Review: Wondolowski joins 100-goal club

Chris Wondolowski became the ninth player in MLS history to score 100 goals, converting a second-half penalty to secure a 1-1 draw for San Jose Earthquakes against Orlando City.

The United States international slotted a spot-kick past former Houston Dynamo team-mate Tally Hall in the 68th minute on Sunday, just four minutes after Kaka's penalty had put Orlando in front at Levi's Stadium in California.

Orlando played the last 39 minutes with 10 players after Brek Shea received a straight red card but the visitors held on for a point.

Wondolowski started his MLS career with the Earthquakes in 2005 before relocating with the team to Houston when the Dynamo was founded in 2006.

The California-native scored four goals for Houston before moving back to San Jose with the recreated Earthquakes in 2009, and after three goals that season, Wondolowski began to find his scoring touch at home.

Nineteen goals followed in 2010, while his best season came in 2012, scoring 27 times as the Earthquakes won the Supporters' Shield for the best regular season win-loss record.

Sunday's goal was the 32-year-old's seventh of the 2015 campaign and his third in three matches.

Landon Donovan (144 goals) holds the record as the league's most prolific marksman, with Jeff Cunningham (134), Jaime Moreno (133), Ante Razov (114), Jason Kreis (108), Dwayne De Rosario (104), Taylor Twellman (101) and Edson Buddle (100) the other players to have notched a century.

In Sunday's other match, Philadelphia Union notched their second straight win, triumphing 2-0 away to New York Red Bulls.

Vincent Nogueira opened the scoring for the Union in the 57th minute and CJ Sapong doubled their advantage five minutes later.