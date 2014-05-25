MLS Wrap: New England win again, Sounders held

Eastern Conference leaders New England claimed a 2-1 victory at home to DC United, their fifth consecutive win.

Diego Fagundez scored the winner in the 77th minute at the Gillette Stadium and the visitors finished the encounter with 10 men.

The win helped the Revolution move five points clear at the top of the table, with Sporting Kansas City sitting second.

Patrick Mullins opened the scoring 10 minutes into the second half, picking up a loose ball and firing home from a tight angle.

Fabian Espindola equalised for DC just 13 minutes after being brought on.

The Argentine found himself in space around the penalty spot and finished clinically under little pressure.

But Fagundez restored New England's lead four minutes later, striking high into an open goal from inside the area after United goalkeeper Bill Hamid pushed a cross into his path.

Making matters worse for DC United, who are third in the conference, Eddie Johnson saw red soon after.

Western Conference leaders Seattle came from behind to draw 2-2 at the Vancouver Whitecaps.

Gonzalo Pineda netted an 82nd-minute penalty for the Sounders, who had given up a 1-0 lead at the BC Place Stadium.

Elsewhere, Maximiliano Urruti's brace led the Portland Timbers to a come-from-behind 2-1 win at the New York Red Bulls.

The Columbus Crew struck twice in the opening 25 minutes to set up their 2-0 home win over the Chicago Fire.

Dillon Powers scored a double as the Colorado Rapids thrashed the struggling Montreal Impact 4-1 at Dick's Sporting Goods Park.

Real Salt Lake and Dallas played out a 0-0 draw.