Mngqithi: At times we are very greedy

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi felt his side did not make the most of their chances during their Tshwane derby against SuperSport United.

The Brazilians were forced to share the spoils with their cross-town rivals SuperSport after playing out to a goalless draw at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Sundowns have now extended their unbeaten run in the DStv Premiership to 11 games and are level on 25 points at the top of the table with Swallows FC, while SuperSport now sit in third place with 23 points.

Speaking to SuperSport TV after the game, Mngqithi felt his side ‘were not incisive enough to try to get in behind [the opposition] defence.’

‘We wanted to create a lot of number 10’s in front of their defence, which I believe Mshishi (Themba Zwane) tried, Gaston [Sirino] tried, [Lesedi] Kapinga also came in handy, but we were always short of numbers.

‘We wanted to have the pockets in front of their defence, which I think we did very well. But I don’t think we capitalised on openings which we got from those combination plays. At times we made it easier for [SuperSport] to shift from side to side, [rather] than forcing runs behind the defence.

‘I think we could have done better, but it’s still work in progress.

‘No one must put an excuse here, we were playing against a very good team, we gave a good account of ourselves - but at times we are very greedy, we want to win every match.’