Mngqithi hails Motupa's showing against Chiefs

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi was impressed by the performance of striker Gift Motupa after making his first start of the season against Kaizer Chiefs.

The 26-year-old was named in the Brazilians starting line up for the first time this season when he came in to replace the injured Peter Shalulile during their 2-1 defeat to Kaizer Chiefs over the weekend.

Motupa has so far made four appearances across all competitions this campaign, having made three appearances in the DStv Premiership and one in the Caf Champions League after spending most of the season on the sidelines through injury.

However, Mngqithi was full of praise for the striker's performance against Amakhosi as it gave him a chance to assess Motupa since he made his way back into the squad.

'I believe Motupa had a very good game, he contributed immensely, even the goal that we scored he was very composed to create that moment,' Mngqithi told his club's official website.

'Personally, I believe it’s a very good start for him and it opens up bigger opportunities for him. He had a very good game by our standards based on what we wanted to see from him.'

With eight games to go in the league Masandawana sit top of the table with 47 points, ahead of second place side AmaZulu FC ahead of their next clash against third placed Golden Arrows.