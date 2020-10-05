Mngqithi: We understand what is expected of us

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi admits it won't be an 'easy road' ahead but is hoping they can 'live up to the expectations' as they prepare for the new season.

Mngqithi and Rhulani Mokwena were appointed as joint-coaches of Sundowns following the departure of Pitso Mosimane, who resigned from his post to join Egyptian giants Al Ahly.

The first task for the joint coaches is to prepare the team for the 2020-21 season as it kicks off on the 17th of October with the MTN8, before the DSTV Premiership begins on 24 October.

Speaking on his appointment as co-coach, Mamqoba said:'First one has to be thankful to the President of the club and the Board for bestowing so much trust and confidence on us,' Mngqithi told his club's official website.

'It is not easy to give to people who have not been there maybe for quite some time but to say "I want to promote my people", it takes some guts, intelligence and vision and one must appreciate that.

'Secondly one is very happy to be given such an opportunity to work with this giant team Mamelodi Sundowns, and we hope we will live up to the expectations, it won’t be an easy road but we understand what is expected of us.

'Our relationships, harmony, unity and hard work will determine the destiny that we will get at the end.'