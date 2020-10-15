Mngqithi: We won't bow down without a big fight

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi says his side 'will not bow down without a big fight' as they look to clinch the MTN8 trophy the only piece of silverware that has eluded them.

The Brazilians' first game for the 2020-21 season is approaching as the team prepares to take on Bloemfontein Celtic in the MTN8 at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday.

The MTN 8 trophy is one trophy that has eluded Masandawana for almost thirteen years which was the last time Sundowns won it when it was still called the BP Top 8.

Mngqithi, who is the joint head coach has already tasted what it is like to win the trophy as he won it when he was at the helm of Golden Arrows.

‘To be honest with you we have been fighting for this trophy, we have been trying our level best to find out why we can’t win this one,’ Mngqithi told his club’s official website.

‘We have done well in the past and this trophy kept eluding us, so we will try and give it our best shot and see what we get out of it.

'Rest assured we will not bow down without a big fight, it is one trophy that everybody is yearning for – the Yellow Nation, the players, management, the President and the board. We are in the same boat and we want it and we ask the gods of football to be with us so we can win this.’

Mamelodi Sundowns against Bloemfontein Celtic kicks off at 6pm.